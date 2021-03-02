Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Increases By 660.0%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 62,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,114. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Hammer Fiber Optics alerts:

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.