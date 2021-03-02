Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Increases By 660.0%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hammer Fiber Optics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 62,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,114. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
