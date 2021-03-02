Short Interest in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Decreases By 81.9%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the January 28th total of 263,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GRSV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 100,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,803. Gores Holdings V has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth about $9,125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth about $2,600,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

