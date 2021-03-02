Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Drops By 68.7%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,803,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551,387. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Exxe Group
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.