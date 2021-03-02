Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Drops By 68.7%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the January 28th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,803,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551,387. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

