Short Interest in EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Decreases By 98.9%

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EPRSQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.