Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Decreases By 76.5%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 246,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

