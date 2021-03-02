Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Grows By 8,100.0%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELEMF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Elemental Royalties in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ELEMF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Elemental Royalties has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

