Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Grows By 1,865.5%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 1,865.5% from the January 28th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DGNR opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $16.11.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $6,236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.