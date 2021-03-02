Short Interest in DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Grows By 1,457.0%

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,047,500 shares, a growth of 1,457.0% from the January 28th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DGTW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. DigitalTown has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

DigitalTown Company Profile

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

