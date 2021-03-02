Short Interest in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Rises By 166.8%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a growth of 166.8% from the January 28th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DMS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08).

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

