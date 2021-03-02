Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Rises By 600.0%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CELP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

