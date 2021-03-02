Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Increases By 1,183.3%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,183.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $88,440.00. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCEL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $72.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.29. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

