Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Increases By 3,002.8%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 3,002.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.