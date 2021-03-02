Short Interest in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Decreases By 64.2%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWX. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,118,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,284,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,130,000.

Shares of BOWX stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. BowX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

