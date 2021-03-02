Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases By 275.7%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 275.7% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

