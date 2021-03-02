Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Declines By 63.5%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

