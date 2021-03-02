Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Declines By 84.3%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the January 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,317. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

