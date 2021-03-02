Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Increases By 2,181.6%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a growth of 2,181.6% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWRM stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. AppSwarm has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. The company offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google s Android, and Microsoft s Windows Mobile.

