Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €180.80 ($212.71).

Shares of SAE traded up €3.50 ($4.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €205.00 ($241.18). The company had a trading volume of 61,850 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

