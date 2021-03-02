Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €180.80 ($212.71).

Shares of SAE traded up €3.50 ($4.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €205.00 ($241.18). The company had a trading volume of 61,850 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

