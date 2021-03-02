SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,422 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $234.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.13. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

