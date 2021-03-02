SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fox Factory by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of FOXF opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

