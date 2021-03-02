SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Viad by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Viad by 329.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. Viad Corp. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

