SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $463,000 in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

