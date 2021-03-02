SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $449,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nelnet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nelnet by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Nelnet by 746.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 58,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

NNI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

