SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infinera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Infinera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,883 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

