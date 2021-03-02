SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,747 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

CXP opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -295.40 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

