SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Equities analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce $110.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.52 million. SFL posted sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SFL by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SFL by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SFL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.