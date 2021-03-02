Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

