Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 8,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.