Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

