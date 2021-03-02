Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $337,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

