Seven Eight Capital LP Has $292,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

