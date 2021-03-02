Seven Eight Capital LP Has $257,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.