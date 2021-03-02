ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $200,002.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,763 shares of company stock worth $1,247,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 342,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,149. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

