ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $103,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.14.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $550.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.67 and its 200-day moving average is $514.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

