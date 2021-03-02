Sepio Capital LP Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 211,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,799,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,387. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

