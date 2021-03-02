Sepio Capital LP Has $3.38 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. 190,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

