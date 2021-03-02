Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 615,740 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.26. 268,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,313. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.