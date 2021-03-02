Sepio Capital LP Buys 4,445 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 21.2% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 16,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.