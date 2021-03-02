Sentinel (SENT) Trading Up 62.9% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and $1.38 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

