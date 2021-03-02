Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $157,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

