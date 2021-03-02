Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

Shares of SMLR stock traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.01. 40,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.58 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMLR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

