Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 1,315.1% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLSDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 305,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.73. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

