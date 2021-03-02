Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 1,315.1% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,446,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SLSDF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 305,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.73. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Select Sands Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.