Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,258 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of BX stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.