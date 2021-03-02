Sei Investments Co. Purchases 48,650 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

