Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,801 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,149,000 after buying an additional 10,387,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.