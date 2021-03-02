Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

