Sei Investments Co. Has $5.13 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,821 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in First Solar by 5,327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

