Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 225.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 235,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

AGCO stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

