Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 51,980 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,995,015 shares of company stock valued at $617,163,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

