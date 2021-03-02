Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,840 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Balchem worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Balchem by 35.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.